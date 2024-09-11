GTN Ltd. Director Increases Shareholding

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

GTN Limited has announced a change in the interest of Director Craig Coleman, disclosing on-market trades that led to an acquisition of 21,505,375 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.465 each, significantly increasing his indirect holdings via Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd. No disposal of shares was reported, and there were no changes in Coleman’s other indirect interests or in contracts related to the company.

