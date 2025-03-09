GTN Limited Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

The latest announcement is out from GTN Ltd. ( (AU:GTN) ).

GTN Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of March 10, 2025, the company has bought back a total of 5,188,417 ordinary fully paid securities, including 68,209 securities purchased on the previous day. This buy-back initiative reflects GTN Limited’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

YTD Price Performance: -3.17%

Average Trading Volume: 74,159

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$108M

