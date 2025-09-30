GTL Limited Updates Key Managerial Personnel for Regulatory Compliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from GTL Limited ( (IN:GTL) ) is now available.

GTL Limited has updated its list of Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) authorized to determine the materiality of events and make disclosures to stock exchanges, as per regulatory requirements. This update is part of their compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s regulations, ensuring transparency and effective corporate governance.

More about GTL Limited

GTL Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, focusing on network services and infrastructure solutions. The company is known for providing a range of services that support the telecom sector, including network management and optimization.

Average Trading Volume: 181,022

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 1.49B INR

