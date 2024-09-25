GTI Resources Ltd Completes Rights Issue

GTI Resources Ltd (AU:GTR) has released an update.

GTI Resources Ltd has successfully closed its Rights Issue, raising $474,718 from existing shareholders, with shares issued and expected to begin trading on September 26, 2024. The issue was underwritten by CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd for $1.6 million, which will additionally subscribe for shares and options to raise another $1,125,282. A subsequent Priority Option Offer is planned, potentially adding approximately $57,798.39 more to the company’s funds.

