GTI Energy Ltd Plans New Securities Issue

GTI Resources Ltd (AU:GTR) has released an update.

GTI Energy Ltd has announced a new proposal for the issue of securities, which includes an option exercisable at $0.01, expiring on September 25, 2028, with a maximum of 115,596,790 securities to be issued. The proposed issue date is set for September 24, 2024, and the announcement indicates that the issue is a placement or another type of issue, pending ASX approval.

For further insights into AU:GTR stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.