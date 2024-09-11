GTI Energy Limited Unveils Mid-Year Financials

GTI Resources Ltd (AU:GTR) has released an update.

GTI Energy Limited has released its interim financial report for the half-year ending on June 30, 2024, detailing the company’s leadership, contact information, and corporate structure. The report, intended for personal use, includes a variety of financial statements and notes, and has been audited by BDO Audit Pty Ltd. Key corporate information such as director details, ASX listing, share registry, and banking partners are also provided.

For further insights into AU:GTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.