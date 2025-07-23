GT Talent Group Appoints CNC Expert Amid Financial Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GT Talent Group Class B ( (IT:GT) ) has shared an announcement.

GT Talent Group has announced the appointment of Lawyer Andrea Chiloiro as an expert for the negotiated crisis composition (CNC) by the Chamber of Commerce of Milan. This appointment is a significant step in the company’s efforts to address its financial challenges, potentially impacting its operations and market positioning within the motorsport entertainment industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:GT) stock is a Hold with a EUR4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GT Talent Group Class B stock, see the IT:GT Stock Forecast page.

More about GT Talent Group Class B

GT Talent Group is an innovative SME in the sports entertainment sector, focusing on motorsport. It operates through two subsidiaries: CarSchoolBox, which offers supercar track driving experiences, and Scuderia Gentile, which produces the ‘GT Talent’ motorsport talent show and participates in the Mitjet championship.

Average Trading Volume: 16,500

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

