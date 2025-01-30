GT Talent Group Announces 2025 Financial Calendar and Plans

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An update from GT Talent Group Class B ( (IT:GT) ) is now available.

GT Talent Group’s Board of Directors has approved the 2025 financial calendar and is working on the 2025-2027 industrial plan, including financial needs for 2025. They face potential challenges if the Capital Increase does not meet financial requirements, as no commitments have been received from shareholders yet.

More about GT Talent Group Class B

GT Talent Group is an innovative SME in the sports entertainment industry, operating through subsidiaries CarSchoolBox, which provides supercar track driving experiences, and Scuderia Gentile, which produces the ‘GT Talent’ motorsport talent show and participates in the Mitjet championship.

YTD Price Performance: -58.48%

Average Trading Volume: 3,214

