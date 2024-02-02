GT Biopharma Announces Reverse Stock Split Update

GT Biopharma (GTBP) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On February 1, 2024, the Company announced a reverse stock split and related issues through a press release. The press release, while provided with the report, is not considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act nor is it subject to its associated liabilities, nor is it incorporated by reference in any filings except as explicitly stated. The release of this information is not to be taken as an indication that it is necessary under Regulation FD or contains non-public material information.

For further insights into GTBP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.