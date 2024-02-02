GT Biopharma Announces Corporate Governance and Fiscal Year Changes

GT Biopharma (GTBP) has released an update to notify the public and investors about corporate charter and bylaws modifications.

The recent Current Report on Form 8-K includes an amendment to the company’s Restated Certificate of Incorporation, the details of which are referenced from Item 3.03 and documented in Exhibit 3.1 of the same report.

For further insights into GTBP corporate activity, check out TipRanks’ Insiders Trading Activity page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.