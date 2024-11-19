GSTechnologies Advances Plans for NASDAQ Listing

GSTechnologies Ltd. (GB:GST) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

GSTechnologies Ltd has taken a significant step towards listing its subsidiary, Semnet Pte Ltd, on NASDAQ by signing a binding agreement with Trident Global Capital. This agreement outlines TGC’s role in assisting the listing process and includes a proposed valuation of $54 million for Semnet. Investors will be watching the company’s progress as it advances towards this potential IPO.

For further insights into GB:GST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.