GSTechnologies Advances Plans for NASDAQ Listing

GSTechnologies Ltd. (GB:GST) has released an update.
GSTechnologies Ltd has taken a significant step towards listing its subsidiary, Semnet Pte Ltd, on NASDAQ by signing a binding agreement with Trident Global Capital. This agreement outlines TGC’s role in assisting the listing process and includes a proposed valuation of $54 million for Semnet. Investors will be watching the company’s progress as it advances towards this potential IPO.
