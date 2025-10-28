GSP Resource Corp. Reports High-Grade Silver and Copper Discoveries at Alwin Mine

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from GSP Resource ( (TSE:GSPR) ) is now available.

GSP Resource Corp. has announced promising initial assay results from its Fall 2025 geologic reconnaissance program at the Mer Porphyry and Alwin Mine properties. The results include high-grade silver and copper findings, particularly at the newly discovered Apex target within the Alwin Mine Zone. These findings highlight the significant exploration potential of the area, which has been largely unexplored since the 1980s. The company’s efforts to compile historic data and conduct new sampling have opened up new expansion targets, potentially enhancing GSP’s industry positioning and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

GSP Resource Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company’s primary products include silver and copper, with a market focus on expanding its resource base through exploration activities.

Average Trading Volume: 76,249

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$4.16M

