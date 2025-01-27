GSK’s Shingrix Prefilled Syringe Under EMA Review, Easing Shingles Vaccination

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from GlaxoSmithKline ( (GB:GSK) ).

GSK has announced that the European Medicines Agency has accepted its new prefilled syringe presentation of Shingrix, a vaccine for shingles, for review. This development is expected to simplify vaccine administration, eliminating the need for reconstitution of separate vials and potentially expanding its use among healthcare professionals. The acceptance follows a similar file acceptance by the US FDA earlier this month, emphasizing GSK’s commitment to enhancing adult immunization globally. The prefilled syringe aims to maintain the same efficacy, providing a more convenient option to address the significant healthcare burden of shingles, which affects up to one in three adults globally.

More about GlaxoSmithKline

GSK is a global biopharma company that focuses on uniting science, technology, and talent to advance healthcare solutions. The company is known for developing vaccines and medicines, with a particular emphasis on immunization and disease prevention.

YTD Price Performance: 0.74%

Average Trading Volume: 7,993,821

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £55.35B

