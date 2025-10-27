GSK’s Promising Phase 2 Study on Efimosfermin for MASH-related Cirrhosis

GlaxoSmithKline ((GSK)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Boston Pharmaceuticals are conducting a Phase 2 study titled A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-blinded, Placebo-controlled Study of Efimosfermin Alfa in Participants With Biopsy-confirmed Cirrhosis (Compensated) Due to Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). The study aims to assess the safety, tolerability, preliminary efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of efimosfermin in patients with MASH and compensated cirrhosis, a condition marked by severe liver fibrosis.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests efimosfermin, a drug administered via subcutaneous injection, designed to treat metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis. Participants receive either one of two doses of efimosfermin or a placebo every four weeks.

Study Design: This interventional study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with double masking, meaning both participants and investigators are unaware of the treatment allocations. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to explore efimosfermin’s potential benefits in managing MASH-related cirrhosis.

Study Timeline: The study began on March 26, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 10, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and ongoing recruitment status, indicating active research efforts.

Market Implications: This study update could influence GSK’s stock performance positively, as successful results may enhance their portfolio in the liver disease treatment market. Investors should watch for competitor movements in the MASH treatment space, as advancements could shift market dynamics.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

