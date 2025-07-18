GSK’s Long-term Study on CAB LA for HIV Prevention: Key Insights for Investors

GlaxoSmithKline ((GSK)), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK) ((GB:GSK)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is currently involved in a significant clinical study titled ‘A Phase IIIB, Long-Term Follow-Up of CAB LA for Participants in HPTN 083 and HPTN 084 CAB PrEP Studies at Risk of HIV Acquisition.’ The study aims to evaluate the long-term effects of the injectable drug cabotegravir (CAB LA) for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in participants who have completed previous related studies. This research is crucial as it seeks to provide insights into the sustained efficacy and safety of CAB LA in preventing HIV.

The intervention being tested is CAB LA, a long-acting injectable drug administered every eight weeks via gluteal intramuscular injection. The primary purpose of CAB LA is to serve as a preventive measure against HIV for individuals at risk of acquiring the virus.

The study is designed as an interventional trial with a single-group model, focusing on prevention. There is no allocation or masking involved, meaning all participants receive the same treatment, and the study is open-label.

Key dates for this study include an actual start date of May 24, 2024, with the latest update submitted on July 16, 2025. These dates are important as they mark the progression and current status of the study, which is still recruiting participants.

The potential market implications of this study are significant for GSK and its collaborators, as successful results could enhance investor confidence and positively impact stock performance. The pharmaceutical industry is highly competitive, and advancements in HIV prevention can position GSK favorably against its competitors.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue