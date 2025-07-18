GSK’s Linerixibat Study: A Potential Game-Changer for PBC Treatment

GlaxoSmithKline ((GSK)), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK) ((GB:GSK)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is conducting a study titled ‘Long-term Safety and Tolerability Study of Linerixibat for the Treatment of Cholestatic Pruritus in Participants With Primary Biliary Cholangitis.’ The study aims to evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of linerixibat, a drug intended to treat cholestatic pruritus in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). This research is significant as it could offer a new therapeutic option for PBC patients suffering from this condition.

The intervention being tested is linerixibat, a drug designed to alleviate symptoms of cholestatic pruritus in PBC patients. All participants in the study will receive linerixibat, ensuring a focused assessment of its safety and tolerability.

This is an open-label, non-comparator, global, multi-center study with a single-group intervention model. The primary purpose is treatment, and there is no masking involved, meaning all participants and researchers are aware of the treatment being administered.

The study began on July 14, 2020, and the last update was submitted on July 16, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the timeline for potential results that could impact market dynamics.

The update on this study could influence GSK’s stock performance positively if the results demonstrate significant benefits of linerixibat. Investors may view this as a promising development in GSK’s portfolio, potentially affecting investor sentiment favorably. In the broader industry context, successful outcomes could position GSK competitively in the market for PBC treatments.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

