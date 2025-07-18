GSK’s Clinical Study on Depemokimab: A Potential Game-Changer in EGPA Treatment?

GlaxoSmithKline ((GSK)), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK) ((GB:GSK)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is conducting a clinical study titled A 52-week, Randomized, Double-blind, Double-dummy, Parallel-group, Multi-centre, Non-inferiority Study to Investigate the Efficacy and Safety of Depemokimab Compared With Mepolizumab in Adults With Relapsing or Refractory Eosinophilic Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis (EGPA) Receiving Standard of Care (SoC) Therapy. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of depemokimab compared to mepolizumab in treating adults with relapsing or refractory EGPA, a rare autoimmune disease.

The interventions being tested are biological treatments: depemokimab and mepolizumab. Depemokimab is being compared to mepolizumab, which is already used in the treatment of EGPA, to determine if it is equally effective and safe.

This Phase 3 study is designed as an interventional trial with randomized allocation and a parallel intervention model. It employs a quadruple masking approach, meaning that the participant, care provider, investigator, and outcomes assessor are all blinded to the treatment assignments. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on July 14, 2022, with an estimated completion date set for July 16, 2025. These dates are crucial as they provide a timeline for when results might impact the market. The last update was submitted on July 16, 2025, indicating ongoing progress.

The outcome of this study could significantly influence GSK’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and market position, especially against competitors in the autoimmune treatment sector. The study’s progress and results are keenly watched by investors for potential impacts on GSK’s market valuation.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

