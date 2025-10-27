GSK’s AFX3772 Vaccine Study: A New Contender in Infant Pneumococcal Prevention

GlaxoSmithKline ((GSK)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has completed a Phase 2 study titled A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-blind, Multi-dose, Dose Finding Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability and Immunogenicity of AFX3772 Compared With PCVs in Healthy Infants. The study aimed to assess the safety, tolerability, and immune response of the AFX3772 vaccine in preventing pneumococcal disease in infants, a significant cause of illness in this age group.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tested the AFX3772 vaccine, a biological intervention administered intramuscularly, against existing pneumococcal vaccines, Prevnar 13 and Prevnar 20. AFX3772 is intended to provide an effective preventive measure against pneumococcal infections in infants.

Study Design: This interventional study was randomized and followed a sequential intervention model with quadruple masking, meaning participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors were unaware of the group assignments. The primary purpose was prevention, focusing on determining the optimal dose of AFX3772.

Study Timeline: The study began on June 3, 2022, and was completed with the last update submitted on October 17, 2025. These dates mark the progression from initiation to the latest update, indicating the study’s completion and the availability of updated information.

Market Implications: The completion of this study could positively impact GSK’s stock performance by potentially introducing a new vaccine option in the competitive pneumococcal vaccine market. As GSK competes with established vaccines like Prevnar 13 and Prevnar 20, successful results could enhance investor confidence and market positioning.

The study is completed, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

