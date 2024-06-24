GSK Seeks Broadened Approval for Cancer Drug Jemperli

GlaxoSmithKline (GB:GSK) has released an update.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has announced that the European Medicines Agency is reviewing their application to expand the use of Jemperli (dostarlimab) for all adults with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. This follows promising results from the RUBY phase III trial, which showed significant improvement in progression-free and overall survival for patients when combined with chemotherapy. If approved, dostarlimab will be the first immuno-oncology therapy for a broader patient population in the EU, including those with certain types of tumors that currently lack approved frontline treatments.

