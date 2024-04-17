GSK Executives Acquire Shares Post-Dividend

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK) (GB:GSK) has released an update.

GlaxoSmithKline plc has disclosed a series of transactions by its top executives, including CEO Emma Walmsley and other key personnel, involving the acquisition of ordinary shares. These transactions took place on the 16th of April, 2024, following the reinvestment of dividends paid to shareholders earlier in the month. The shares were acquired at a price of £16.2900 each and were conducted on the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange for ADSs.

For further insights into GB:GSK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.