GS Yuasa Raises Profit Forecast for 2025

GS Yuasa Corporation has updated its Mid-Term Management Plan targets for FY2025, anticipating higher operating income of ¥46.0 billion, up from the initial ¥41.0 billion target, while adjusting its net sales target slightly downward to ¥600.0 billion. This revision comes after the company exceeded its operating income goal for FY2023, two years ahead of schedule, thanks to increased profitability in its existing businesses and a restructuring of its operations in China.

