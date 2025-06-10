Gryphon Digital Mining Regains Nasdaq Compliance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Gryphon Digital Mining ( (GRYP) ) has provided an announcement.

On May 9, 2025, Gryphon Digital Mining entered into a merger agreement with American Bitcoin Corp. to form a combined company, which is expected to enhance their market positioning in the digital asset mining sector. Additionally, Gryphon regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements as of June 6, 2025, ensuring its continued presence on the Nasdaq Capital Market, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and market stability.

Spark’s Take on GRYP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GRYP is a Neutral.

Gryphon Digital Mining’s overall score is driven by financial instability, despite strategic shifts and technical indicators suggesting potential for improvement. The merger and strategic pivot offer long-term opportunities, but immediate financial and operational challenges weigh heavily.

To see Spark’s full report on GRYP stock, click here.

More about Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates in the cryptocurrency industry, focusing on digital asset mining services. The company is involved in the mining of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, leveraging advanced computing technology to enhance mining efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 11,871,664

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $80.54M

Learn more about GRYP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.