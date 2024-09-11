Gryphon Capital Trust Delivers Solid Monthly Yield

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (AU:GCI) has released an update.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX: GCI), managed by Gryphon Capital Investments Pty Ltd and subsidiary of Barings, has announced a monthly distribution of 1.46 cents per unit, indicative of an annualized yield of 8.90%. The trust aims to provide sustainable monthly income with a target return exceeding the RBA Cash Rate by 3.50% p.a., primarily through investments in the Australian Securitisation market, with prospects of capital preservation and high risk-adjusted returns.

For further insights into AU:GCI stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.