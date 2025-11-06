Gryphon Capital Income Trust Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Gryphon Capital Income Trust ( (AU:GCI) ) is now available.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust has announced the quotation of 28,685,000 fully paid ordinary units on the ASX, effective November 6, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially enhancing the trust’s market presence and providing stakeholders with increased liquidity and investment opportunities.

More about Gryphon Capital Income Trust

Gryphon Capital Income Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. It primarily deals with income-generating securities, offering investors access to a diversified portfolio of fixed income assets.

Average Trading Volume: 962,638

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more data about GCI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue