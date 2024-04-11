Grupo Televisa Shares Preliminary Financial Report

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) has released an update.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., a prominent telecommunications corporation in Mexico, has released its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023, on their website ahead of the upcoming Annual Stockholders Meeting. These statements are yet to be approved by the Board of Directors and the Stockholders Meeting. The company, which is a significant player in the cable and direct-to-home satellite TV markets, also provides additional information related to the Stockholders Meeting on its investor relations website.

