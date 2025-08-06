Grupo Televisa Engages Santander for Market Maker Services

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( (TV) ) has shared an announcement.

On August 5, 2025, Grupo Televisa announced its engagement with Santander Casa de Bolsa to provide market maker services for its shares listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. This strategic move, effective August 8, 2025, is expected to enhance the liquidity and visibility of Televisa’s shares, potentially strengthening its position in the market and offering benefits to its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (TV) stock is a Buy with a $11.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on TV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TV is a Neutral.

Grupo Televisa’s overall stock score is primarily constrained by financial difficulties, including declining revenues, high leverage, and liquidity issues. These are partially offset by positive technical indicators and strategic improvements noted in the earnings call, such as cost efficiencies and debt reduction.

To see Spark’s full report on TV stock, click here.

More about Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is a major telecommunications corporation in Mexico, owning and operating significant cable and direct-to-home satellite pay television systems. The company provides integrated services such as video, high-speed data, and voice to both residential and commercial customers. It also holds concessions to broadcast programming over television stations and is the largest shareholder of TelevisaUnivision, which distributes Spanish-speaking content across multiple countries.

Average Trading Volume: 2,027,391

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.29B

For detailed information about TV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

