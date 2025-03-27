Grupo Financiero Galicia Announces Upcoming Shareholders’ Meeting

The latest update is out from Grupo Financiero Galicia SA ( (GGAL) ).

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. announced its upcoming Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for April 29, 2025, to be held remotely via Microsoft Teams. The agenda includes the examination of financial statements, treatment of fiscal year’s results, and decisions on dividend distributions. The meeting will also address the election of syndics, directors, and the approval of compensation for the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Syndics Committee. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will determine the company’s financial strategies and governance for the upcoming year.

More about Grupo Financiero Galicia SA

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is a prominent financial services company based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company operates primarily in the banking sector, providing a wide range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It is known for its focus on the Argentine market and its commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -16.02%

Average Trading Volume: 1,039,628

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.24B

See more data about GGAL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue