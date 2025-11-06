Grupo Carso Faces Challenging Quarter Amid Declines

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Grupo Carso Faces Challenging Quarter Amid Declines

Grupo Carso Faces Challenging Quarter Amid Declines

Grupo Carso SAB de CV Class A1 ((MX:GCARSOA1)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Grupo Carso’s latest earnings call revealed a challenging quarter marked by significant declines in key financial metrics. Despite some positive developments, such as modest revenue increases in certain segments and substantial backlog growth from new projects, the overall sentiment was overshadowed by negative financial performance and operational challenges.

Zamajal Hydrocarbons Growth

The Zamajal hydrocarbons operation stood out as a bright spot, contributing an additional MXN 546 million and growing by 27%. This growth highlights the division’s resilience and potential within the broader energy sector, despite facing depreciation costs.

Grupo Sanborns and Grupo Condumex Revenue Increase

Grupo Sanborns and Grupo Condumex reported revenue increases of 1.9% and 1.2%, respectively. These gains were attributed to summer promotional activities and higher volumes of industrial products, showcasing the effectiveness of targeted marketing strategies and demand for industrial goods.

Backlog Growth in Carso Infraestructura y Construcción

Carso Infraestructura y Construcción experienced a remarkable backlog growth of 267.9%, reaching MXN 70.4 billion. This surge was driven by new projects like the Saltillo-Nuevo Laredo passenger train and drilling services for Pemex, indicating strong future prospects for the division.

Decrease in Consolidated Sales

Grupo Carso faced a 5.8% decrease in consolidated sales, totaling MXN 45.5 billion for the quarter. This decline reflects broader economic challenges and highlights the need for strategic adjustments to counteract market pressures.

Significant Decline in Operating Income

Operating income saw a substantial drop of 39.7%, falling to MXN 3.1 billion from MXN 5.3 billion in the previous year. This decline underscores the operational challenges faced by the company amid a tough economic environment.

Drop in Consolidated EBITDA

Consolidated EBITDA decreased by 20.4%, reaching MXN 5.6 billion compared to MXN 7 billion a year ago. This reduction in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization indicates a contraction in the company’s profitability margins.

Major Decline in Net Income

The company reported a significant 78.4% decline in net income, totaling MXN 651 million, down from MXN 3 billion last year. This sharp decrease highlights the financial strain experienced by Grupo Carso during the quarter.

Carso Infraestructura y Construcción’s Operating Challenges

Carso Infraestructura y Construcción faced severe operational challenges, with operating income and EBITDA plummeting by 95.5% and 78.9%, respectively. The division reported a net result loss of MXN 629 million, compared to a net income of MXN 649 million a year ago, reflecting the impact of completed major projects.

Decrease in Elementia/Fortaleza Sales

Elementia/Fortaleza experienced a 1.1% decrease in sales, attributed to adverse weather conditions affecting construction and cement demand. This decline points to external factors impacting the division’s performance.

Carso Energy Revenue and Income Decrease

Carso Energy’s performance saw a reduction of 3.4% in sales, totaling MXN 867 million, with operating income and EBITDA decreasing by 5.5% and 3.3%, respectively. This decline reflects the challenges posed by exchange rate impacts on the energy sector.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Grupo Carso anticipates continued challenges due to economic pressures such as lower exchange rates, increased salaries, and inflation. While Grupo Sanborns and Grupo Condumex are expected to maintain their growth trajectories, Carso Infraestructura y Construcción aims to leverage its expanded backlog for future projects. However, the company remains cautious about external factors affecting its diverse portfolio.

In summary, Grupo Carso’s earnings call painted a picture of a company navigating a difficult quarter, with significant declines in sales, operating income, and net income. Despite these challenges, certain segments showed resilience, and the substantial backlog growth offers a glimmer of hope for future performance. The company remains focused on addressing operational hurdles and adapting to economic conditions to improve its financial standing.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement