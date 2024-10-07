Growthpoint’s Strong Sustainability and Tenant Satisfaction

Growthpoint Properties Australia (AU:GOZ) has released an update.

Growthpoint Properties Australia has reported significant sustainability achievements in their FY24 report, including strides towards their Net Zero target by mid-2025, with solar installations completed at six office assets. The company boasts impressive NABERS ratings for energy, water, and indoor environment, and has outperformed peers in landlord satisfaction scores for the third consecutive year. Growthpoint continues to focus on sustainable operations and growth, with $6.0 billion in assets under management and a commitment to reducing environmental impact.

