Grown Up Group Revises 2024 Cap and Signs New Agreement

Grown Up Group Investment Holdings Limited (HK:1842) has released an update.

Grown Up Group Investment Holdings Limited is revising its 2024 annual cap and has signed a new framework supply agreement that will take effect after the current one expires at the end of 2024. These transactions, involving connected parties within the company, are subject to rigorous regulatory requirements, including independent shareholder approval. The company is taking steps to ensure compliance with listing rules and has appointed an independent financial adviser for guidance.

