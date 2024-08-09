Grown Up Group Forecasts Rising Net Loss

Grown Up Group Investment Holdings Limited (HK:1842) has released an update.

Grown Up Group Investment Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, projecting an increased net loss of approximately HK$3.4 million for the first half of 2024, primarily due to reduced gross margins and losses in investment fair value. The preliminary financial review is based on unaudited figures, which are yet to be finalized and confirmed by the company’s auditors. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s securities.

