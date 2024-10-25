Grown Up Group Changes Auditor to Prism Hong Kong

Grown Up Group Investment Holdings Limited (HK:1842) has released an update.

Grown Up Group Investment Holdings Limited has announced a change in auditors, replacing Grant Thornton Hong Kong Limited with Prism Hong Kong Limited due to disagreements over audit fees for the fiscal year ending December 2024. The company assures shareholders that this transition will not impact the annual audit process and is expected to help control costs and reduce operating expenses. The board welcomes Prism for its expertise and looks forward to its contribution to the company’s financial oversight.

