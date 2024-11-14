Grown Rogue International Reports Revenue Growth in Q3 2024

Grown Rogue International (TSE:GRIN) has released an update.

Grown Rogue International reported a 7% increase in third-quarter 2024 revenue, reaching $7 million, despite a 24% decrease in operating cash flow due to increased spending and compensation payments. The company has launched phase I operations in New Jersey with plans for significant production and sales expansion. These developments mark a strategic growth phase for the craft cannabis company in competitive markets.

