Grove Collaborative Announces Leadership Changes and Departures

Grove Collaborative Holdings ( (GROV) ) has issued an announcement.

Grove Collaborative Holdings announced an executive transition as Stuart Landesberg will step down as Executive Chair of the Board, transitioning to a non-employee board member role. Additionally, Chief Technology Officer Chris Clark’s employment will be terminated, with a compensation package including severance pay and stock awards, impacting the company’s leadership and operational focus.

More about Grove Collaborative Holdings

YTD Price Performance: -22.60%

Average Trading Volume: 110,393

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $56.02M

