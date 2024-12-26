Grove Collaborative Announces Leadership Changes and Departures

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers:
Grove Collaborative Holdings ( (GROV) ) has issued an announcement.
Grove Collaborative Holdings announced an executive transition as Stuart Landesberg will step down as Executive Chair of the Board, transitioning to a non-employee board member role. Additionally, Chief Technology Officer Chris Clark’s employment will be terminated, with a compensation package including severance pay and stock awards, impacting the company’s leadership and operational focus.
More about Grove Collaborative Holdings
YTD Price Performance: -22.60%
Average Trading Volume: 110,393
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: $56.02M
