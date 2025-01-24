Groupe JAJ SA Reports Q3 Revenue Growth and Continues CSR Efforts

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Groupe JAJ SA ( (FR:GJAJ) ) has provided an update.

Groupe JAJ SA reported a 7.6% revenue growth in the third quarter of the 2024-2025 fiscal year, driven by favorable weather conditions and a strong brand image. Despite a slight overall revenue decline in the first nine months, the company anticipates a rebound in the fourth quarter and expects growth in the 2025/26 fiscal year. The company is expanding its retail presence with new Schott stores and enhancing its online platforms. Additionally, Groupe JAJ is advancing its sustainability efforts by reducing plastic use and pursuing CSR initiatives, which include obtaining certifications and implementing eco-friendly designs.

More about Groupe JAJ SA

Groupe JAJ SA operates in the fashion industry, focusing on brands such as Schott and Rivieras. The company offers a mix of heritage and modernity with products boasting an attractive quality/price ratio, catering to a diverse clientele. Groupe JAJ is committed to sustainable development and has initiated a CSR approach to integrate environmental and social considerations into its practices.

YTD Price Performance: 1.02%

Average Trading Volume: 770

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €3.53M

