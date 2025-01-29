Groupe CRIT Surpasses €3 Billion Sales Target with Strong Q4 Growth

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

The latest announcement is out from Groupe CRIT ( (FR:CEN) ).

Groupe CRIT reported a significant revenue increase of 32.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024, reaching €855.8 million, driven by the integration of the Italian company OPENJOBMETIS. The annual sales goal of €3 billion was surpassed, highlighting the company’s strong international expansion and resilience in a challenging market environment. The temporary work segment saw a substantial growth of 39.5%, largely due to international operations, while the multiservices sector maintained high activity levels, especially in airport assistance.

More about Groupe CRIT

Groupe CRIT is a prominent company engaged in temporary work and airport assistance services, operating both in France and internationally. The company focuses on offering employment solutions and support services, particularly in sectors like agribusiness, aeronautics, logistics, and airport activities.

YTD Price Performance: -3.92%

Average Trading Volume: 26

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €646.1M

See more insights into CEN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.