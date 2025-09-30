Group 6 Metals Limited Releases Corporate Governance Statement for FY 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Group 6 Metals Limited ( (AU:G6M) ) has shared an update.

Group 6 Metals Limited has released its Corporate Governance Statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is available on their website. The statement outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations, including the adoption of a Board Charter and ensuring accountability of the company secretary to the board. This disclosure is part of the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially enhancing its credibility and trust among stakeholders.

More about Group 6 Metals Limited

Group 6 Metals Limited operates within the metals industry, focusing on the extraction and production of various metal products. The company is involved in mining activities and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$25.1M

