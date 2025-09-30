Group 6 Metals Limited Releases 2025 Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Group 6 Metals Limited ( (AU:G6M) ) has issued an update.

Group 6 Metals Limited has released its annual report for the year ending June 30, 2025. This report provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic initiatives over the past year. The release of the annual report is a significant event for stakeholders as it offers a comprehensive overview of the company’s operations and future outlook, potentially impacting investor decisions and market positioning.

Group 6 Metals Limited operates within the metals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of metal resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code G6M.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$25.1M

