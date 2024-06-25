Grizzly Discoveries Eyes Historic BC Mining Claims

Grizzly Discoveries (TSE:GZD) has released an update.

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. has acquired historical mining claims known as the Motherlode Crown Grants in British Columbia, which have previously yielded significant amounts of copper, gold, and silver. Past drilling campaigns have revealed promising grades of gold mineralization, though follow-up drilling is recommended due to technical challenges and incomplete testing. The company is gearing up for an aggressive drilling program in 2024 to further explore these high-grade precious and battery metal targets within their expansive Greenwood District holdings.

