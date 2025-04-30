Grindr Director Gary Horowitz to Step Down

An update from Grindr ( (GRND) ) is now available.

On April 24, 2025, Gary I. Horowitz informed Grindr Inc. that he will not seek re-election at the company’s 2025 annual stockholders meeting. His decision was not due to any disagreements with the company’s operations, policies, or practices.

Spark’s Take on GRND Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GRND is a Neutral.

Grindr’s stock is buoyed by strong revenue and user growth, along with strategic initiatives like AI and travel product roadmap. However, profitability issues and negative equity pose significant risks. The stock shows upward momentum technically, but the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividends are valuation concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on GRND stock, click here.

More about Grindr

YTD Price Performance: 19.50%

Average Trading Volume: 1,875,647

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.47B

For an in-depth examination of GRND stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue