Griid Infrastructure Reports Corporate Updates

Griid Infrastructure, Inc. (GRDI) has released an update.

Griid Infrastructure Inc., a Delaware-incorporated company, has filed a Form 8-K with the SEC, signaling recent corporate developments as of June 27, 2024. The report details the company’s common stock and redeemable warrants, which are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols GRDI and GRDI-W, respectively. Griid Infrastructure has also been identified as an emerging growth company, a designation that affects its reporting requirements.

For further insights into GRDI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.