Griffin Mining Hits Record Gold Production

Griffin Mining Limited has announced a record-breaking second quarter for 2024, with unprecedented levels of ore mined and processed at the Caijiaying Mine, leading to the highest quarterly gold production yet and enabling the company to capitalize on peak gold prices. Despite a slight decrease in lead concentrate production, increases in zinc, gold, and silver production were reported. The company is on track to achieve its annual target and is progressing towards the 2025 production start of Zone II at the Caijiaying Mine.

