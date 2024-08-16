Grid Battery Metals Launches Marketing Blitz

Grid Battery Metals (TSE:CELL) has released an update.

Grid Battery Metals Inc. has partnered with i2i Marketing Group, LLC for a four-month marketing campaign to boost investor awareness, with an option to extend for six more months. The initiative, which includes a range of online and direct mail advertising strategies, comes as the company focuses on exploring high-value battery metals for the EV market, particularly through its Texas Springs Property in Nevada.

