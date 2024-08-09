Grid Battery Metals Bolsters Leadership and Marketing

Grid Battery Metals (TSE:CELL) has released an update.

Grid Battery Metals Inc. has announced the strategic appointment of Ms. Solange Khan as a new director, bringing her expertise in digital marketing and social media to enhance the company’s online presence. In a concurrent move, the company has re-engaged Life Water Media for a comprehensive three-month digital marketing campaign, investing $150,000 to boost its online marketing efforts.

