Gresham House VCT 2 Navigates Market Challenges

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 PLC has reported a decrease in net asset value per share from the previous half-year, attributing the decline to dividend payouts and lower valuations of remaining assets amidst challenging market conditions. Despite this, the company’s renewable energy portfolio, primarily in solar, continues to generate strong returns, and negotiations have successfully improved legal protections for the South Marston solar park. The company is in the process of a Managed Wind Down, actively seeking buyers for its remaining assets while striving to maximize shareholder value.

