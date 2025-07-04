Gresham House Income & Growth 2 VCT Announces Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT ( (GB:GHV2) ) just unveiled an update.

Gresham House Income & Growth 2 VCT plc, a company involved in managing investment portfolios, has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 2,785,707 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 50.23 pence per share. This transaction reduces the total number of issued shares to 330,294,964, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning by consolidating its share value and voting rights.

