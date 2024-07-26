Gregor Campbell Named Permanent Executive Chairman at Sacks Parente Golf

The latest update is out from Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (SPGC).

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. has solidified Gregor Campbell’s role as Executive Chairman with a permanent appointment, effective retroactively from July 1, 2024. Campbell, who initially served on an interim basis, will now enjoy an annual salary of $240,000. Additionally, he has been granted an option to buy 400,000 shares of the company at $0.5340 each, with a vesting period over three years and an expiration of seven years or within six months of leaving the company.

