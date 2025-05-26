GreenX Metals Issues New Shares on ASX

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from GreenX Metals ( (AU:GRX) ).

GreenX Metals Limited has issued 6,473,902 fully paid ordinary shares, which are part of a class of securities quoted on the ASX. This issuance was conducted without disclosure to investors under specific provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, and the company has confirmed compliance with relevant legislative requirements, indicating no excluded information exists as per the Act.

More about GreenX Metals

GreenX Metals Limited operates in the metals industry, focusing on the production and distribution of metal products. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and engages in activities related to the issuance of securities.

YTD Price Performance: 10.29%

Average Trading Volume: 48,075

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$209.9M

