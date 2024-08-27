Greenwing Resources Schedules EGM for Share Issuances

Greenwing Resources Ltd (AU:GW1) has released an update.

Greenwing Resources Ltd announces an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for shareholders, scheduled for September 26, 2024, in Brisbane, to vote on a series of resolutions. These include the ratification of previously issued placement shares and approvals for new share issuances under conditional placements to various directors, including Non-Executive Chairman Rick Anthon and Directors Jeffrey Marvin, James Brown, and Peter Wright.

