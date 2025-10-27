Greenwing Resources Schedules AGM with Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Greenwing Resources Ltd ( (AU:GW1) ) is now available.

Greenwing Resources Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled to take place on November 25, 2025, in Brisbane. The meeting will cover several key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of directors, ratification of prior share placements, and approval of options and performance rights for the Managing Director. Additionally, the company seeks approval for an Employee Incentive Securities Plan and a 10% placement capacity, which could impact its capital structure and incentivize its workforce.

More about Greenwing Resources Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -26.83%

Average Trading Volume: 544,285

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$11.33M

